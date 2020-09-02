iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) is BSW Wealth Partners’ 10th Largest Position

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 1.91% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $401,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 967.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 60,869 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at $804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 195.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,291. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $137.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.52.

