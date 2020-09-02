iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is BSW Wealth Partners’ 9th Largest Position

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.46. 16,729,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,338,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

