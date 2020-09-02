iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.49. 1,410,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,511. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

