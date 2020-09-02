ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITVPY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. ITV PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

