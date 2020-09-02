Ivy (IVY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinBene and IDEX. Ivy has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $9.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ivy has traded down 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.64 or 0.05755035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00037164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051011 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

