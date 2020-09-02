JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:JETG)

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JETG stock remained flat at $GBX 274 ($3.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 31,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $190.84 million and a PE ratio of -34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.42.
JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 Company Profile
