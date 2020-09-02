JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:JETG)

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JETG stock remained flat at $GBX 274 ($3.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 31,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $190.84 million and a PE ratio of -34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.42.

Get JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 alerts:

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.