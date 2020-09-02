Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Cap of $73,964.53

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 84.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 181.7% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $73,964.53 and approximately $27,090.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.01694213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00211456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00166503 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

