Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up approximately 51.8% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.05% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $66,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 919,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 118,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,421,000 after buying an additional 212,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,987.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

KW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

