KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.