KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.22. 729,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 199,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOP. ValuEngine downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $404.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 19.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.