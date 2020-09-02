Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 284.8% from the July 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KOSS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 31,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.32. Koss has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.