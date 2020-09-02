KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.30

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 8190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

