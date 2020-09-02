Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 630,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $168.58. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

