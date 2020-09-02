Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Buys $15,300.00 in Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lannett stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,721. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth $54,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lannett by 246.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

