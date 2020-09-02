LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by 82.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CL King increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.