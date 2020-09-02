Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.75 and last traded at $122.14. Approximately 678,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 640,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 692,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 824,450 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,149,000 after acquiring an additional 405,925 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 825,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

