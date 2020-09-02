Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Short Interest Down 49.8% in August

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the July 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LXRP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.