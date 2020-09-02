LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Up 6%

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.64 and last traded at $122.91. Approximately 258,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 398,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.96.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $6,862,020. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in LGI Homes by 37.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

