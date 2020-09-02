Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Up 196.1% in August

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the July 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MOXC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,415. Lianluo Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

