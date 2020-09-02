Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $83,431.91 and approximately $12.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.03 or 3.14909528 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015847 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.