LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of LKQ worth $57,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after acquiring an additional 792,092 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LKQ traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.73. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

