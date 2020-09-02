LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,347.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $469,053.74 and approximately $10,347.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00078572 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00321333 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040190 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000421 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007804 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,677,201 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

