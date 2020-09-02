Lunes Price Up 25% Over Last Week (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Lunes coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a market capitalization of $936,490.21 and approximately $3,762.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.01688636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00212699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00178910 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00172538 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunes’ official website is lunes.io . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

