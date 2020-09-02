Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 318.8% in August

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 318.8% from the July 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 80,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $757.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

