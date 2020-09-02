Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

NYSE:MX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 1,269,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4,122.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 262,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 256,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 828.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,668.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

