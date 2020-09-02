Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.
NYSE:MX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 1,269,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4,122.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 262,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 256,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 828.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,668.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
