Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

NYSE:MNK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.06, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.29. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 240,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 104,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

