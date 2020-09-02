Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the July 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MIMZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.00 to $2.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS MIMZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 16,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,212. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.