Mark A. Graber Purchases 47,445 Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 47,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,941.45. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DSNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 10,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Destiny Media Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

