MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.09. 234,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,650. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.51. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

