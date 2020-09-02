Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,442. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

