Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 1,722,619 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 571.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722,619 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $66,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 1,563,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

