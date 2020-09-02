Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790,022 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 1.67% of Berry Global Group worth $98,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 355.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,165. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

