Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $88.41 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 155.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $88,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.07. 12,624,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.98. The firm has a market cap of $753.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.