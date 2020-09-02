Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,973.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,297 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $101,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 117.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 242.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 567,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,707,000 after purchasing an additional 401,877 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $62,733,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.49. 4,256,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

