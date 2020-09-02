Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,048 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 2.4% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.55% of Zoetis worth $360,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.33. 1,787,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,926. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.