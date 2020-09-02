Martin Deda Sells 210,039 Shares of Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) Stock

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) insider Martin Deda sold 210,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.59), for a total transaction of A$760,761.26 ($543,400.90).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.76.

Get Bravura Solutions alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.