Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 116,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,865. The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.62.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.