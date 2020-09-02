Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 116,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,865. The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.62.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

