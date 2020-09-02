Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

MA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.90. 4,409,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.43. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

