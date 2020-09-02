Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.70 Per Share

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MTW stock remained flat at $GBX 702.50 ($9.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 704.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 720.86. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 291 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

