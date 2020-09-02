Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.35. 5,640,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,995. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $216.16. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

