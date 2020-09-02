Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 850 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.90. 4,409,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,974. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.