MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 718,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,143. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MEDNAX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

