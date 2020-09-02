Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 27,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,892. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Meritor in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $15,868,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 347.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.