Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading Up 8%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 952,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,421,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGEN shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

