Mitie Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitie Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the July 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.8 days.

MITFF stock remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

