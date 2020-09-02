Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BCS cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,553. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,980,000 after buying an additional 1,244,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,989,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after buying an additional 787,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,600,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,476,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,326 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.