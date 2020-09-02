Moin (MOIN) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Moin has a total market capitalization of $33,380.97 and approximately $362.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. In the last week, Moin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002318 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,432,611 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

