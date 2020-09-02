Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 307,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,368. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $566.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.