Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,176 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 842.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. 5,295,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

