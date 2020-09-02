Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.48–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.3 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.29–1.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $11.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $258.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average is $184.25.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.57.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $2,040,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,204 shares in the company, valued at $51,753,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

